Steph Curry had a big Thursday. The two-time NBA MVP was the Golden State Warriors’ representative at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, where the ping pong balls determined that the team would pick second at this October’s NBA Draft. A few hours later, in a pre-recorded segment, Curry sat down with his family — wife Ayesha and daughters Riley and Ryan — to announce their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this November’s presidential election.

The video began with Ayesha stating plainly that their goal is to “ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy, and fair.” Because of this, Steph announced that the pair intend to vote for the Democratic Party’s ticket over incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence. The pair then sat down with their daughters to discuss some basics about being the President of the United States, who’s running, and the fact that Biden chose Harris — who would become the first woman to get elected to this role — as his potential Vice President.

.@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry: Thank you for your support. When I’m president, you and your family are welcome at the White House any time. And, Riley and Ryan, the Vice President will be @KamalaHarris. I think you’ll really like her. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/0sueYneJF4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Things end with Ayesha making a plea to Americans to make sure they participate in the democratic process this fall while Steph did the shimmy that he normally saves for when he drills a three from 10 feet behind the three-point line.

“Whatever you do, please vote,” Ayesha said. “Every vote counts, please remember that.”

The Democratic National Convention, where both Biden and Harris formally accepted their spots on the ballot for this November’s election, occurred this week. This marks the second election in a row where Curry publicly endorsed the Democratic Party’s nominee, as he threw his support behind Hillary Clinton in 2016. He has famously butted heads with Trump during the latter’s tenure in the White House — following the Warriors’ championship win in 2017, Curry said he voted against the team taking the ceremonial visit to Washington, D.C. to meet the President, something that one of his teammates, Andre Iguodala, previously indicated meant that the team would pass on visiting Trump altogether.

The following day, after it had been made clear the team would not go, Trump rescinded the Warriors’ invitation to the White House. The Warriors announced in a statement to “celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion” during a trip to D.C. to play the Wizards that season, while LeBron James opined on the whole thing by calling Trump a “bum.”