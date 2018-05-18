Steph Curry And Under Armour Took A Page Out Of Apple’s Playbook To Unveil The Curry 5s

05.18.18

Despite the fact that his sneakers haven’t always been the most well-received pieces of footwear in the game, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to be the face of Under Armour’s line of basketball apparel. His latest shoe, the Curry 5s, has already dropped, but the former MVP decided to announce the sneakers to the world in a way that was a little more fun than “wear them during a basketball game.”

Under Armour released a video in which Curry stands on a stage in front of a crowd to “unleash version five onto the world.” Curry starts the video by addressing how he’s “hacked” the game of basketball and addressed some of the criticisms of how his style of play is “ruining the game.”

Eventually, the video cuts away to YouTube personality Marques Brownlee for how the Curry 5s are an upgrade before Curry unveils the kicks.

