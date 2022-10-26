Steph Curry entered Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns a perfect 22-for-22 from the free throw line on the season. Curry tends to make a lot of shots from the free throw line — he’s a career 90.9 percent shooter from the charity stripe — but still, he was on quite the hot streak at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

But of course, Curry missed a free throw because of the thing that has caused more missed free throws than Hack-a-Shaq: the announcer’s jinx. TNT is broadcasting Tuesday night’s game, and right as Curry stepped up to the stripe for the first time against Phoenix, Harlan just so happened to mention that his record was unblemished so far.

As a result, the ball got about halfway down before deciding to pop up, as if it had conspired with Harlan to give us a moment that we could blog about. Curry seemed to realize what was going on, too, and even pointed at Harlan as if to blame him for the miss.

Steph Curry WAS 100% from the free throw line this year 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XVa8ENTVZk — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2022

At least everyone was able to laugh about this, because before the miss, Curry was on pace to go the entirety of the season without a miss from the free throw line, which would have been very impressive.