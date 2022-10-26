steph curry
Twitter
DimeMag

Steph Curry Blamed An Announcer’s Jinx By Kevin Harlan For His First Missed Free Throw Of The Year

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Steph Curry entered Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns a perfect 22-for-22 from the free throw line on the season. Curry tends to make a lot of shots from the free throw line — he’s a career 90.9 percent shooter from the charity stripe — but still, he was on quite the hot streak at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

But of course, Curry missed a free throw because of the thing that has caused more missed free throws than Hack-a-Shaq: the announcer’s jinx. TNT is broadcasting Tuesday night’s game, and right as Curry stepped up to the stripe for the first time against Phoenix, Harlan just so happened to mention that his record was unblemished so far.

As a result, the ball got about halfway down before deciding to pop up, as if it had conspired with Harlan to give us a moment that we could blog about. Curry seemed to realize what was going on, too, and even pointed at Harlan as if to blame him for the miss.

At least everyone was able to laugh about this, because before the miss, Curry was on pace to go the entirety of the season without a miss from the free throw line, which would have been very impressive.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×