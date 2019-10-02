The Golden State Warriors have a whole lot of things they need to figure out this season. With Kevin Durant gone and Klay Thompson out for an extended period of time due to his recovering from a torn ACL, the star power that has been common for the Dubs in the last few years won’t be quite as prominent. There’s also the issue of the team’s bench, which is lacking following Andre Iguodala’s trade, Shaun Livingston’s retirement, and players like DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook leaving in free agency.

One relatively good problem the Warriors have to solve involves their main addition this offseason. D’Angelo Russell, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, is a high usage guard who will take a spot in the backcourt along another guard who is at his best with the ball in his hands, Steph Curry. Finding that balance will be crucial for Steve Kerr, but fortunately for him, his new 1-2 punch at guard have come up with an easy solution to this issue.

Steph Curry says he and D’Angelo Russell have made a rule: Whoever gets (or is closest to) defensive rebound starts on the ball. The other opens possession off ball. pic.twitter.com/DqBkKZaeVJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2019

“It’s fun, you can see the potential, how we work off each other,” Curry said. “It’s no secret I like to play with the ball and off the ball, I know he can do the same, so kind of our formula of whoever gets the rebound, whoever’s close to the ball, get it and go, and the other guy just run. That’s gonna be fun to watching, having a playmaker like that that can put the ball on the floor, create for others. He’s obviously a knockdown shooter, too, so I think the chemistry will be developed very, very quickly in terms of how we work off each other and what we can accomplish together as a backcourt, for sure.”

Golden State is going to need Curry and Russell to get on the same page as soon as possible, because even if they should be dangerous once Thompson gets back, the Warriors can’t afford to fall into a big hole in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. The good news, though, is that the pair seem to have a plan to get to that point by the time the regular season rolls around.