Doc Rivers Believes Steph Curry Doesn’t Get ‘Enough Credit’

Steph Curry is the betting favorite to win the 2019 NBA Finals MVP award and virtually everyone agrees that he is the best shooter of all-time. However, Curry isn’t always included in discussions of the best basketball players in the world, and it is now safe to add Clippers head coach Doc Rivers to the list of individuals that would not agree with any omission of the Warriors guard.

In an appearance on ESPN in advance of the Finals, Rivers weighed in on Curry and what makes him so special.

#Clippers coach Doc Rivers goes in depth on what makes Stephen Curry and the #Warriors special, and also says we still don’t give him nearly enough credit for how great he is. pic.twitter.com/BQir6Diagj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 29, 2019

Within the answer, Rivers notes that he believes Curry is one of the best “four or five” players in the world and he says plainly that Curry simply doesn’t get “enough credit” for his on-court accomplishments. It is interesting to hear a highly accomplished coach weigh in on the subject, particularly when it comes to Rivers’ assertion that the cooperation between the players and head coach Steve Kerr has been critical to the organization’s overall development.

Rivers is far from the first person to laud Curry for giving the ball up and playing in unselfish fashion within the team’s overarching system and he won’t be the last. Still, it is noteworthy to hear a big-time head coach praise Curry in this fashion and his approach will be on full display when the NBA Finals commence on Thursday.