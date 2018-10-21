Steph Curry Explained The Significance Of His Son Canon’s Name

10.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s family is one of the most famous in the NBA, and maybe also on Instagram. Riley Curry was made a star at a young age at the NBA Finals in 2015, and the family has been thrust into the spotlight by both parents’ careers.

That includes any news about their third child, a son. NBC Sports’ Kerith Burke wrote that Curry and the family were thinking about following family tradition when it came to naming their son but decided against it. A third Wardell Stephen Curry — or Trey — was certainly a possibility, but what it came down to is that Trey wasn’t all that special in the Curry extended family.

“We thought about that,” Steph said, “but Ayesha has four or five people in her family who are named Trey. I wanted to have something special.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSAyesha CurryGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP