Steph and Ayesha Curry’s family is one of the most famous in the NBA, and maybe also on Instagram. Riley Curry was made a star at a young age at the NBA Finals in 2015, and the family has been thrust into the spotlight by both parents’ careers.

That includes any news about their third child, a son. NBC Sports’ Kerith Burke wrote that Curry and the family were thinking about following family tradition when it came to naming their son but decided against it. A third Wardell Stephen Curry — or Trey — was certainly a possibility, but what it came down to is that Trey wasn’t all that special in the Curry extended family.

“We thought about that,” Steph said, “but Ayesha has four or five people in her family who are named Trey. I wanted to have something special.”