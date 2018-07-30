Steph Curry Will Compete In His Second Pro Golf Event Next Week

Getty Image

Steph Curry’s offseason has been pretty quiet, as the now three-time NBA champion has enjoyed some family time away from the spotlight since the Warriors collected another title in June.

In that time away, we can be sure that Curry has been working on his golf game and the scratch golfer will get a chance to test his mettle against some of the world’s best once again in early August. Last year, Curry missed the cut at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, just south of Oakland.

This year, Curry is back in the field to try and improve upon his effort last year and make the weekend at the event.