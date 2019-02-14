@KristenLedlow

After the Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry stepped to the podium for his post game presser with his 2-year-old daughter, Riley, in tow. She would immediately become the star of the show.

She hilariously told Curry to be quiet because he “was too loud.” She yawned in the middle of Curry’s answers in the most adorable way possible. She waved at reporters in the crowd, then disappeared underneath the tablecloth that covered the table Curry was sitting at. She stole the spotlight and never really gave it back.

Riley’s appearance took on a life of its own. On one side, both NBA fans and NBA Twitter alike couldn’t get enough of Riley, and wanted her sitting next to Curry at every postgame presser so they could soak up all the cuteness she had to offer. On the other, certain media members covering, like ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, felt it was unprofessional and that Riley’s presence made it harder to do their job. Arguments over children at the postgame podium officially became a thing.

Curry now says he regrets bringing Riley on stage with him.