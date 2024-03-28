The Golden State Warriors are in a battle for their playoff lives right now, and on Wednesday, a pretty difficult test was put in front of them in the form of a road game against the Orlando Magic. To make things worse, they went into that game without the services of Jonathan Kuminga due to a knee issue.

Then, less then four minutes into the game, Draymond Green got ejected for the first time since his return from a 12-game suspension earlier this season. It was a brutal turn of events for Golden State, which just cannot afford to lose ground in the Western Conference Play-In race due to the scorching hot run the Houston Rockets are on right now. And while it’s unclear if all of this caught up to him in the moment, the cameras caught Steph Curry right after Green got sent to the locker room, and the former NBA MVP looked visibly shaken up.

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Curry’s never been afraid to show some emotion on the floor, but it is unusual for him to find himself hunched over and covering his face with his jersey like this. He’ll surely get asked about this one after the game, although as of this writing, the Warriors hold a 45-37 halftime lead, so maybe he’ll be in a much better mood.