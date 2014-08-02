Steph Curry Shows Off Surprising Hops During Team USA Warmups

Steph Curry is hardly Russell Westbrook or Derrick Rose, but the Golden State Warriors guard has worked hard to improve his athleticism since entering the league as a scrawny rookie five years ago. Curry, a likely starter for Team USA at the forthcoming FIBA World Cup, showed off some surprising hops last night with a series of dunks while warming up for the USA Basketball Showcase. Make no mistake, though – the league’s premier marksman still knows his bread is buttered beyond the arc.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bunnies!

Curry’s ups will always pale in comparison to those of basketball’s most athletic point guards, but the extra explosion he shows here has been instrumental to his rise up the NBA ranks. For instance, we highly doubt Curry could have completed these jams during his first couple years in the league.

He’s always been comfortable doing this, though:

Some players are great dunkers and some are great shooters. Curry isn’t both, but he’s definitely closer to achieving that distinction than Kenneth Faried.

(Video via Hoopmixtapeblog)

What do you think of Curry’s slams?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.