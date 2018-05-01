Steph Curry Will Return For The Warriors In Game 2 Against The Pelicans

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
05.01.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry is back.

The two-time MVP who has not played since March 23 will be back in the lineup for Tuesday night’s Game 2 of the Warriors-Pelicans series, giving Golden State a chance to play its full lineup for the first time in more than two months. The last time Curry played, the Warriors were still without Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, and once those players returned, Curry was rehabbing his way back from an MCL sprain.

Now, the Warriors are at full strength and that is bad news for a New Orleans squad that struggled to contain Golden State in Game 1. Curry makes an offense that was already cruising along even more dangerous and gives them the dynamic that made them an unstoppable force a year ago.

