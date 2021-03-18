An incident in the final moments of the third quarter in Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets caused Steph Curry to head to the locker room and miss the remainder of the game. With the Warriors up by 15 and Curry holding for the last shot in the frame, the former league MVP hoisted a jumper, then lost his balance and fell down on a metal stair near the Rockets’ bench.

It didn’t appear to be anything particularly out of the ordinary, but Curry was unable to brace his fall and fell flat on his backside. He was in very obvious pain, to the point that some people on Houston’s bench tended to him as he was on the ground.

The best view of Steph Curry’s awkward late third quarter fall from @NBCSWarriors. Stumbled into an empty area of Houston bench, landed on tailbone, left the game. pic.twitter.com/nbLvkPnH4V — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 18, 2021

Curry immediately made his way back to the locker room, and shortly after, Golden State’s PR team tweeted out that he will miss the remainder of the game with what has been described as a tailbone contusion.

Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 18, 2021

The obvious hope for the Warriors — which went on to win the game sans Curry, 108-94, and are jockeying for position at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture — is that this won’t hold out their best player for anything more than one quarter of a game that was done and dusted against the Rockets. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes in on whether or not Curry will have to miss any more time.