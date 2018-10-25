Steph Curry Dropped 51 Points Including 11 Threes On The Wizards In Three Quarters

10.25.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry is the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, and on Wednesday night he made sure to remind everyone of that.

The Washington Wizards dropped by Oracle Arena and were treated rudely by their host, as Curry exploded for 23 points in the first quarter, putting on a shooting exhibition that really only he can. Curry was hitting threes every way imaginable against Washington early and you got the feeling it was going to be one of those nights in Oakland.

Sure enough, Curry kept on cooking, and by the end of three quarters he had 51 points and 11 made three-pointers for the sixth time in his career. No one else in NBA history has more than one game with 11 made threes.

