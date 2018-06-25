Stephen A. Smith Says His Best Career Advice Came From Donald Trump

#ESPN
06.24.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Long-time ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has made an entire career off of the force of his personality. His success and fame, along with his ubiquity and longevity, are a testament to the notion that it doesn’t matter so much what you say, as long as you say it loudly and with conviction.

He spent a large chunk of his career sitting across the desk from long-time sparring partner Skip Bayless on ESPN’s First Take, until the latter left for Fox Sports and was replaced with the equally pugnacious Max Kellerman.

But Smith’s career wasn’t always so rosy. There was a stretch during his early days at ESPN when the network cancelled his show Quite Frankly and didn’t renew his contract. Smith had an opportunity to interview Donald Trump on Quite Frankly, and he claims the now president offered him some of the most important advice of his career.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNESPN First TakeSTEPHEN A SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP