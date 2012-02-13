Stephen Curry Channels Michael Jordan

Anyone realize Stephen Curry has been BALLING this month? Check out these numbers through five games in February: 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 2.2 steals a night on 57 percent shooting. The Warriors are 3-2 in that stretch as well. Curry’s not only killing the stat lines, he’s bringing the highlights too…
What’s the best reverse layup you’ve ever seen?
The answer is this play:
[www.youtube.com]
Just ridiculous.
^^^ hands down that is the correct answer, there is no competition
Yeah either that or the famous move by Dr. J ^