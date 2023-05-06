Steph Curry And Draymond Green Remain The Warriors’ Problem-Solvers

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal duel between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, the Lakers posed a problem for which Golden State could not solve: Anthony Davis. Tallying 30 points, 23 rebounds, five swats, and four dimes, the star center lorded over the interior on both ends en route to a 117-112 victory inside Chase Center. All night, the Warriors couldn’t exile him from the paint and it cost them homecourt advantage in this California showdown.

Two nights later, Davis didn’t have his way in the paint. He made cameos, but that place was not his domain. Golden State cruised to a 127-100 win and tied the series at 1-1 heading to the City of Angels. At least for a game, the Warriors quieted the clamor of their troubles. And they did it, as they’ve always done in this dynastic era, behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the steadfast problem-solvers of their championship aura. They start fires for opponents and put out fires for themselves.

On Tuesday, Davis camped off of non-shooters Green and Kevon Looney while the Lakers’ perimeter stoppers top-locked Golden State’s shooters to neutralize its flurry of off-ball screens. Top-locking invites back-cuts, but passing windows to those cutters were, at best, thin, as Davis omnipresently lurked. It’s basically the exact strategy the Warriors employed with Looney to slow Domantas Sabonis and the Kings’ top-ranked, motion offense in the opening round.

Golden State’s attack didn’t crumble exactly. Its 95.4 offensive rating in the half-court ranked in the 48th percentile, per Cleaning The Glass. Yet it got nothing going at the basket and were coaxed into contested midrange jumper after contested midrange jumper, with Davis’ sprawling limbs in the neighborhood. The Warriors only took 12 shots around the rim and went 9-for-27 (33.3 percent) on looks between four and 14 feet.

This is a jumper-heavy team (29th in rim frequency in the regular season), but to thrive in this series, it couldn’t allow Davis to turn the paint into his own personal parking spot for a week and a half. So, in Game 2, the Warriors kept it easy and shifted from their motion-heavy ethos to spamming ball screens between Curry and Green. In Game 1, Curry’s average touch lasted 3.84 seconds, according to NBA.com. In Game 2, that vaulted to 4.93 seconds, underscoring his amended on-ball usage.

To limit Curry’s scoring and pull-up triple volume, Davis played at the level of the screen and Los Angeles elected to spring Green free for 4-on-3 situations instead. Curry only took 12 shots and scored 20 points, but he and his longtime ball-screen buddy combined for 21 assists to five turnovers. Every starter scored at least 11 points. The Warriors’ rim frequency leapt from 11 percent in Game 1 to 22 percent in Game 2. Without Davis haunting them, they shot 11-for-23 on field goals between four and 14 feet this time. Their half-court offensive rating was 117.8 (96th percentile). They generated a quality shot almost whenever they wanted with Curry at the pick-and-roll controls and exploited the Lakers’ shoddy backside rotations.

Stephen Curry Pick-and-Rolls Vs. Lakers Game 1: 22 in 38 minutes

Stephen Curry Pick-and-Rolls Vs. Lakers Game 1: 22 in 38 minutes

Game 2: 24 in 30 minutes Simple but effective adjustment by Warriors to again ramp up Steph's on-ball usage. And still can do it even more: per @SecondSpectrum, Curry ran 42 P&R in 38 minutes in Game 7 vs. Kings.

Los Angeles is now confronted with its own problem to solve: how does it corral Curry in the pick-and-roll? Does it put someone else on Green, which it briefly dabbled with in the second half, and let Davis stay near the rim more often? Does it play softer coverage and *gulp* dare Curry to parlay an individual explosion into team-wide potency? What’s the solution to this dilemma? It’s a complex issue resulting from Golden State’s offensive simplification.