Stephen Curry Drops 54 In Madison Square Garden; Monta Ellis Hits The Year’s Craziest Buzzer-Beater

How hot was Stephen Curry last night in Madison Square Garden? He said afterward that his teammates were treating him like a pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter. No one would speak to him. It worked for most of the night. Curry was a savage, scoring 54 points and making 11 of 13 three-pointers. Yet in the end, the Knicks’ size and a career-night from Tyson Chandler did Golden State in, 109-105 … During the first half, Curry wasn’t even hitting the rim, and even started pulling up for triples on the fast break. He scored 15 in a row at one point for the Warriors, and had 23 total in the second quarter. With three minutes to go in the half, Curry jump stopped and then hit a half-floater/half-jumper that definitely gave Doris Burke an orgasm. Iman Shumpert was burning some serious calories trying to keep up with the man who wrote “I can do all things…” on his sneakers. A fitting proclamation … Yet New York controlled it down the stretch. After a J.R. Smith (26 points, six triples) pull-up, Golden State’s end-game plan went like this: turnover from Jarrett Jack out of a timeout, letting Carmelo Anthony (35 points, eight assists) go one-on-one against Draymond Green, then throwing the inbounds pass away, and then Klay Thompson missing two wide open three-pointers on the last possession … Chandler finished with 28 rebounds, and directly contributed to two of the biggest shots of the game with his tip-outs: triples for Anthony and Smith … OKC put a hurting on New Orleans, 119-74, and it started almost from the beginning. Russell Westbrook came out smelling blood in the water, putting in 18 points in the first quarter as the Thunder out-rebounded the visitors 15-3. Westbrook finished with 29 while Kevin Durant had another triple-double (18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) … There was a play in the third quarter where Thabo Sefolosha layed out to keep a ball inbounds, and it ended in an angry Westbrook dunk to make it 74-49. The announcers soon started talking about how every possession meant so much to OKC. They must’ve missed Westbrook crooning like a peacock while Al-Farouq Aminu was busy catching a lob on the other end … Cleveland won their second game in a row without Kyrie Irving (103-92 over Toronto), in large part because Shaun Livingston had his second-straight 15-point game (!) and because Dion Waiters was beasting cats (23 points, six dimes). Why can’t Waiters get any love from Cleveland fans? Almost every one of them we know doesn’t like his game… even though he’s pretty similar to D-Wade in some respects and has been rapidly improving over the past few months … The Raptors lost despite getting huge nights from DeMar DeRozan (34 points) and Rudy Gay (24 points, eight boards) … We were cracking up over Cleveland’s announcer Austin Carr during the fourth quarter. He was going so crazy we thought he’d seen a butt naked Marilyn Monroe come down from outta the rafters riding a unicorn … In the last 10 seconds against UConn, Otto Porter Jr. (22 points) rescued No. 7 Georgetown with a bucket for a one-point win. No. 4 Michigan wasn’t so lucky. Penn State’s Jermaine Marshall gave them 25 in a six-point upset … And did you see this dunk last night from Chane Behanan (even if it doesn’t look like it counted)? That’s one of the best college dunks we’ve seen all year … Hit page 2 to hear about Monta Ellis’ incredible shot to beat Houston…
Stephen Curry Drops 54 In Madison Square Garden; Monta Ellis Hits The Year’s Craziest Buzzer-Beater
#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Carmelo Anthony
dimemag 02.28.13 5 years ago
