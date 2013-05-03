Stephen Curry Drops an Insane No-Look Pass to Andrew Bogut

Golden State did just about everything possible to blow Game 6 in the closing minutes before holding on to advanced to the second round with a 92-88 victory over the Nuggets. Mark Jackson might’ve blamed God for all of the good and bad, but it was Steph Curry (22 points) who spearheaded a huge third quarter spurt, and Andrew Bogut (21 rebounds, four blocks), who was bashing heads all night.

Curry had the play of the night with this incredible look to Bogut.

