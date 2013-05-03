Stephen Curry Drops an Insane No-Look Pass to Andrew Bogut

Golden State did just about everything possible to blow Game 6 in the closing minutes before holding on to advanced to the second round with a 92-88 victory over the Nuggets. Mark Jackson might’ve blamed God for all of the good and bad, but it was Steph Curry (22 points) who spearheaded a huge third quarter spurt, and Andrew Bogut (21 rebounds, four blocks), who was bashing heads all night.
Curry had the play of the night with this incredible look to Bogut.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
that was more about JaVale not knowing his assignment than a great pass. It was good but if JaVale plays where he’s supposed to (really though would he even know) that pass is right into his hands. Dude tries to triple team 3 feet from the hoop. Will he ever have any basketball IQ?