Getty Image

Stephen Curry may be the most famous Davidson alum on the planet, so he got some flack when his team got beat by Kentucky in the Men’s NCAA Tournament.

But there was something more than just pride among an NBA full of former Wildcats at stake, as it turns out Curry had made a bet with a former Kentucky player very familiar to the Golden State Warriors.

Kelenna Azubuike is an ex-Wildcat and now works for NBC Sports Bay Area as a studio analyst that covers the Warriors, and it turns out he made a bet with Curry. The deal was simple: If Davidson loses, Curry had to wear his Kentucky jersey to a Dubs practice. The two-time MVP made good on that NCAA Tournament bet on Friday.