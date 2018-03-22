Steph Curry Knows His Ankle Won’t Get To 100 Percent Again This Season

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
03.22.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry isn’t fully healthy at this point in the season, and he and the Golden State Warriors are admitting that will be the case the rest of the way.

Curry’s ankles have been a problem for the guard at various times throughout his career, but lately a string of aggravations have kept him out of the Golden State lineup for the past two games. On the whole, Curry has battled an ankle issue on a few occasions this season, most notably missing three weeks of action in December.

Curry is expected to return for Golden State on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, but when he spoke to reporters on Thursday he admitted that the ankle injury he suffered will not fully heal until after the season. So, for now, it’s all about pain management and keeping his ankle as healthy as possible.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP