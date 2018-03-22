Steph Curry Knows His Ankle Won’t Get To 100 Percent Again This Season

Getty Image

Stephen Curry isn’t fully healthy at this point in the season, and he and the Golden State Warriors are admitting that will be the case the rest of the way.

Curry’s ankles have been a problem for the guard at various times throughout his career, but lately a string of aggravations have kept him out of the Golden State lineup for the past two games. On the whole, Curry has battled an ankle issue on a few occasions this season, most notably missing three weeks of action in December.

Curry is expected to return for Golden State on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, but when he spoke to reporters on Thursday he admitted that the ankle injury he suffered will not fully heal until after the season. So, for now, it’s all about pain management and keeping his ankle as healthy as possible.