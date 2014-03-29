Stephen Curry Leads Shorthanded Warriors Over Grizzlies

The Warriors were supposed to get overwhelmed inside by Grizzlies last night, despite playing at Oracle Arena. They were missing David Lee and Andrew Bogut, their two biggest weapons against the grit n’ grind Grizzlies frontline of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph. But a patented Stephen Curry performance down the stretch won it for the Dubs in an important game for playoff seeding.

With five minutes left in the game, Mike Conley hit a three-pointer (his third of the period) to extend Memphis’ lead to five. Conley scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth, and it seemed the Grizzlies would get the win after extending their lead to seven moments later. But the play of sub Marresse Speights â€” 7-for-9 from the field against his old team â€” and Curry kept the Dubs in the game.

After Curry recorded his second block of the game, there was 1:30 remaining and the Dubs had tied the score at 93. Curry had the ball at the top of the key and Draymond Greenn came up for a high screen. When Z-Bo switched, Curry did his light my fire routine, and the Dubs had a three-point lead.

From there, Curry hit a runner in the lane extending the lead even further, and actually had a gorgeous dish to Jermaine O’Neal, which JO promptly wasted by missing the gimme from five feet, before Klay Thompson nailed a pair of free throws and the Dubs got a monster win at home against a team they’re battling in a tightly packed race for the final four spots in the Western Conference playoffs.

For the game, Curry finished with a game-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting (5-of-8 from deep), eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. That’s how you #DoMore for your team.

