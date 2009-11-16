Stephen Curry Talks About the Alleged Beef With Monta Ellis

While he has only been a Golden State Warrior a few months, there have probably been plenty of moments (with more to come) where rookie Stephen Curry wishes he was still living in the happy and stable surroundings of Davidson College. Now stuck in the drama-filled circus that is going in Golden State right now, Curry has already had to deal with disgruntled teammates, an erratic coach and inconsistent playing time. He went from starting the first six games to seeing just 2:30 minutes of action in Friday night’s game against the Knicks – the team Curry originally wanted to draft him. Ninety minutes before tip-off, I was able to ask Steph a few questions as he walked off the court after finishing his pregame shooting routine.
Dime: Now that you’re standing right here in the Garden, are there still times you wished you slipped one more pick and were drafted by the Knicks?
Stephen Curry: I left that all in the summer time. Once summer league started and I put the Warriors uniform on, I just tried to be happy where I was picked.
Dime: You look noticeably bigger since your days at Davidson. What kind of work did you have to put in during the summer to put on that weight?
SC: Stayed in the gym, stayed in the weight room all summer long. I worked out with a guy named Idan Ravin. We traveled around and worked out with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and bunch of other guys, Joe Johnson. About six or seven hour days. We worked pretty hard in the summer time.
Dime: What about your diet?
SC: I drank a lot of protein shakes and stuff like that but I try to eat as much as I can. I think for me, I have a naturally skinny body, so I try to eat as much as I can. I’m not going to get fat or nothing trying to eat so much. As long as it’s semi-healthy food.
Dime: Coming into the Draft, there was a lot of criticism about your game – particularly your size and whether you had point guard skills. After a solid preseason and the first few games of this season, do you feel you have proved the critics wrong?
SC: So far. We’re only on Game 8, so I still have a lot of work to do. But I came into training camp and earned the starting spot, I thought I did pretty well. My coaches are pretty happy with how I’m playing so far and what I’m offering to the team.
Dime: With the whole Stephen Jackson situation and Monta Ellis feuding with Coach Nelson, has the offcourt distractions been difficult for you to handle?
SC: It’s not difficult to handle just because I have a personality where I kind of don’t let anything affect me in the way I’m trying to prepare to play basketball. You obviously try not to have those type of distractions especially for a young team like us and try to play consistent basketball. I don’t think it’s affecting our play on the court. It’s just a public distraction that people are going to talk about and it’s going to be on our minds, but we just got to keep playing.
Dime: Did it bother you when Monta Ellis said that you and him couldn’t coexist on the court?
SC: Not really, I think it was just…uh…you know. I don’t really know what was going on in his mind when he said it, but at least give me a fair chance to come in and prove myself. And we did that in training camp and now we’re fine, so it was just a veteran marking his territory kind of thing. So it’s cool.
I hope GState doesn’t ruin this kid… Don nelson needs to retire… he’s not even trying to win anymore…
Damm why did GState have to draft him………………………………………..?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
GS drafted him because they didn’t want the twolves to draft all the PGs . . . .
This reminds me of my two nieces fighting at a family reunion
Ravin, “the hoops whisperer”, is a legend. There’s an awesome profile of him in “The Art of a Beautiful Game”.
Before Jennings went absolutely nuts in the 3rd Q, there was a nice back-and-forth going on between him and Curry. Fun to watch.
good thing Nellie didn’t get his hands on Brandon Jennings, or he’d be coming off the bench behind Azabukie at the 3 spot!
How the hell is Nellie still working?
Steph is a class act. The key for him is to know where the coach wants him to fit, and he’ll find a way to excel.
Monta’s beef isn’t with SC, he was just a handy target for deep frustration. Monta’s gripe is with A) crap owner Chris Cohan, who spent last season publicly debating whether to sue Monta to terminate his contract and, B) Cohan’s dog, Robert Rowell, who promised the team and the fans a legitimate 4 to protect the paint and clean the glass. 15 years, one playoff appearance, a legacy of our best players always wanting to get out of Dodge ASAP, and only one common thread: Chris Cohan.
Monta sucks.. id take Steph Curry anyday over that punk
Good Luck Stephen your going to need every bit of it to survive out there.
Man, u just can’t help but feel sorry for this dude. he actually good person but he went to a team that can break his morale. I hope he jets as soon as his contract is done
The N.B.A. Where the majority of owners & coaches have no clue. The league misses out on so much talent it’s a shame. You have some people who teach and found another profession because of their dream being stolen. Majority of the rosters in the league are Garbage. The players & rookies who can play have to wait behind a dinousaur collecting checks. I only watch a few teams & players. It totally isn’t the same. It getting such a fake & forced down your throat feel. Great Job Stern and the powers that be. The D-League has gotten worse every year as well. What is the problem? Fans aren’t just cutting back because of the recession. It’s like paying for a bad movie. YOu don’t do it. Steph Curry should have been a Knick. -He’s still a very special player. Anthony Randolph is good too. It’s funny D’Antoni could win with this team. Don Nelson should get the NY mess.
Ha as if the Knicks are doing any better ^
I’m not convinced (yet) that Nellie is the problem. I think Jackson is a very negative influence on Monta. He has Monta feeling all bitter just like he is. Monta is WAY too young to be acting like a crabby veteran. Thank God Jackson is gone, but it might be too late for Monta. I wouldn’t be surprised if we moved him…but we HAVE to get someone good. Maybe a low post scorer.
Hey Gerald,
Did you go to the Stu Scott School of Journalism?
Why didn’t you just say “Yo Yo Steph I wants to ax you a question… Do Monta & Nellie be a distraction?”
Dime if you are going to pay writers to ask questions like retards and lack basic editing skills then let me know where to forward my resume.
For example “…HAS the offcourt distractions been difficult for you the handle?”
What’s Beef?
GayforRudy,
Guess your screename says it all. Keep hating. Don’t see you published in Time Magazine.
Joe Mamma
i hope steph gets traded next season to a team that actually RECOGNIZES his talents and treats him like an NBA player and gives him consistent PT