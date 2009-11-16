Stephen Curry Talks About the Alleged Beef With Monta Ellis

While he has only been a Golden State Warrior a few months, there have probably been plenty of moments (with more to come) where rookie Stephen Curry wishes he was still living in the happy and stable surroundings of Davidson College. Now stuck in the drama-filled circus that is going in Golden State right now, Curry has already had to deal with disgruntled teammates, an erratic coach and inconsistent playing time. He went from starting the first six games to seeing just 2:30 minutes of action in Friday night’s game against the Knicks – the team Curry originally wanted to draft him. Ninety minutes before tip-off, I was able to ask Steph a few questions as he walked off the court after finishing his pregame shooting routine.

Dime: Now that you’re standing right here in the Garden, are there still times you wished you slipped one more pick and were drafted by the Knicks?

Stephen Curry: I left that all in the summer time. Once summer league started and I put the Warriors uniform on, I just tried to be happy where I was picked.

Dime: You look noticeably bigger since your days at Davidson. What kind of work did you have to put in during the summer to put on that weight?

SC: Stayed in the gym, stayed in the weight room all summer long. I worked out with a guy named Idan Ravin. We traveled around and worked out with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and bunch of other guys, Joe Johnson. About six or seven hour days. We worked pretty hard in the summer time.

Dime: What about your diet?

SC: I drank a lot of protein shakes and stuff like that but I try to eat as much as I can. I think for me, I have a naturally skinny body, so I try to eat as much as I can. I’m not going to get fat or nothing trying to eat so much. As long as it’s semi-healthy food.

Dime: Coming into the Draft, there was a lot of criticism about your game – particularly your size and whether you had point guard skills. After a solid preseason and the first few games of this season, do you feel you have proved the critics wrong?

SC: So far. We’re only on Game 8, so I still have a lot of work to do. But I came into training camp and earned the starting spot, I thought I did pretty well. My coaches are pretty happy with how I’m playing so far and what I’m offering to the team.

Dime: With the whole Stephen Jackson situation and Monta Ellis feuding with Coach Nelson, has the offcourt distractions been difficult for you to handle?

SC: It’s not difficult to handle just because I have a personality where I kind of don’t let anything affect me in the way I’m trying to prepare to play basketball. You obviously try not to have those type of distractions especially for a young team like us and try to play consistent basketball. I don’t think it’s affecting our play on the court. It’s just a public distraction that people are going to talk about and it’s going to be on our minds, but we just got to keep playing.

Dime: Did it bother you when Monta Ellis said that you and him couldn’t coexist on the court?

SC: Not really, I think it was just…uh…you know. I don’t really know what was going on in his mind when he said it, but at least give me a fair chance to come in and prove myself. And we did that in training camp and now we’re fine, so it was just a veteran marking his territory kind of thing. So it’s cool.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE