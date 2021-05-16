The Golden State Warriors led the Memphis Grizzlies by 17 going into the fourth quarter and it looked for all the world like they were about to cruise to a win and lock up the all-important 8-seed in the West going into the play-in tournament. However, a 26-7 run from Memphis to open the quarter saw them take an improbable 95-93 lead midway through the fourth, and suddenly things got tense inside the Chase Center.

However, one of the two teams has Stephen Curry and the other does not, and that was all the difference. After Golden State went back in front 100-97, Curry hit three consecutive threes to run the lead up to 12 and put an end to the Grizzlies’ furious comeback.

Again. Let me say this to the world. If Kevon Looney. Is throwing the ball into the post. A POST SPLIT IS COMING. Warriors disguise it by having Curry set a screen first but sure enough Curry comes right off Looney for 3. pic.twitter.com/TzeAiEX6jE — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 16, 2021

Back-to-back triples to give Steph 44 for the game on ESPN! ☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/P6jpiwzuAi — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2021

After the last one, Steph did the Baron Davis shirt lift celebration that he made famous after his legendary dunk on Andrei Kirilenko, letting out a big scream to the Warriors faithful to put a bow on a sensational performance.

Curry finished the night with 46 points, going 9-for-22 from three-point range — which was three more made threes than Memphis had as a team. The Grizzlies fought valiantly, led by a big 29 and 16 night from Jonas Valanciunas, 18 points from Dillon Brooks (who fouled out when the game was tied at 91-91), and 16 points and nine assists from Ja Morant, but they just couldn’t create enough offense consistently to hang with Golden State. We know for sure that Memphis will host the Spurs in the 9-10 play-in game on ESPN on Wednesday, with the Warriors taking the 8-seed and awaiting word on where they will be headed.

The most likely scenario is a monster showdown with the Lakers, who will be their opponent as the 7-seed with a loss to New Orleans OR a Portland win over Denver. Should the Blazers lose and the Lakers win, Curry and company will head north to Portland for the play-in.