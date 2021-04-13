The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets in a nationally televised matchup on Monday, and observers knew there was a chance for history before tip-off. Stephen Curry needed only 19 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain to become the all-time leading scorer in Warriors franchise history, and the two-time NBA MVP needed only one quarter of action to set the new mark.

1️⃣7️⃣,7️⃣8️⃣4️⃣ Steph Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most points scored in Warriors franchise history pic.twitter.com/6t7WdHot8r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Curry scored 21 points, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, in the opening period, starting red-hot and staying that way. In fact, Curry didn’t even slow down after setting the franchise record, turning more heads by finishing the night with 53 (!) points.

The dynamic veteran guard scored 30 points in the first half, knocking down 9-of-13 from the floor and 6-of-9 from three, and he scored more than half of Golden State’s 56 points in the first 24 minutes.

3️⃣0️⃣ first half points for 3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/CKEkLBQNAB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Then, Curry came out of the halftime break and scored 18 points in the third quarter. That included four more three-pointers, and he was the biggest reason that Golden State outscored Denver by a 43-22 margin in the period.

Steph isn't human 👽 pic.twitter.com/K7E1N5ui6a — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

Steph can't be stopped pic.twitter.com/SfDyJ0ZWLd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

By the end of the night, Curry finished with 53 points on 14-of-24 shooting, 10-of-18 from three-point range and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. In short, it was a breathtaking performance but, in on-brand fashion, Curry expressed some level of frustration when he missed his only free throw attempt in the latter stages of the fourth quarter.

Steph couldn't help but laugh after missing his first FT of the night 😅 15-16 pic.twitter.com/dNc0XhZKI8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 13, 2021

It was the ninth 50-point game of Curry’s career, including his third this season, and it came in a 116-107 victory over a quality opponent. Even on a night that did include a new franchise record and the chance to surpass a legend, his showing would’ve been quite notable, but it was a memorable performance and a reminder that Curry remains one of the best in the business.