Stephen Curry With the Sick Fake and Dime

02.08.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Last night’s Warriors/Thunder game was full of great highlights. Potentially lost in the flood of Monta Ellis craziness and Kevin Durant buckets was this Stephen Curry fake-pass-bullet to David Lee under the hoop:

