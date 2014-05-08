Stephen Curry’s Top 10 Plays Of The Season

While most of what’s coming out of the Bay Area revolves around the abrupt departure of Warriors coach Mark Jackson, it’s hard to overlook the season Stephen Curry had. He led the league in triples again. His assists jumped to 8.5 a night. And he started in his first All-Star Game. No, Golden’s State’s second season wasn’t quite as successful as 2013, but Steph showed everyone–repeatedly–that he’s capable of being a franchise player.

Check out his top 10 plays of the season.

Is he the most exciting player in the league?

