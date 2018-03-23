Getty Image

No one can agree on which criteria are necessary to determine who is the best basketball player in the history of the NBA. It might be determined by championships, it might be determined by the ability to fill up a box score, or it might be determined by an intangible thing that stems from “watching them play” or something like that.

For some reason, outside of Bill Russell, a player’s competency on the defensive end of the floor doesn’t seem to be used as a trump card, especially dealing with guards. For Stephen Jackson, this is an important part of the equation, especially when dealing with a trio of players: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan.

In Jackson’s eyes, they’re all players who are in the discussion for being the greatest player of all time, and he’s not wrong. But ultimately, there’s one thing that sets Jordan apart from the other two.