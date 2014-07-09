Stephen A. Smith Says “Melo’s Decision Comes In Next 24 Hours”

ESPN “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith has been a part of the Carmelo Anthony rumor mill since the end of the regular season, but it goes so much further back then that. While we don’t know Smith’s sources, or their relationship with New York’s No. 7, we do know Smith believes Anthony will decide his free agency fate within the next 24 hours, and Smith, for one, will be “shocked” if he doesn’t choose New York.

Basketball Insiders scribe Tommy Beer gives us the latest from ESPN’s famous talking head:

Stephen A Smith: "I've been told Melo's decision will come within the next 24 hours." Smith says he will be "shocked" if it's not the Knicks — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 9, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Just to give you an idea of Smith’s “sources,” he also claimed ‘Melo was “gone” in free agency this past December and then again in March of this year. So, this is an odd about-face, which isn’t crazy since people change their minds all the time — why not ‘Melo, too?

The foundation of these rumors rest with, who else, but LeBron James. ‘Bron’s decision directly affects ‘Melo — something we already wrote about earlier today:

Stephen A Smith, on ESPN radio, "If LeBron goes to Cleveland, then Melo will re-sign with New York…" — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 9, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stephen A states that he believe the only way Melo would leave New York would be if Melo could play with LeBron somewhere… — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 9, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So, if there’s a way Pat Riley and the Heat can get enough cap space to bring ‘Melo to the Heat — mathematically impossible after Josh McRoberts signed for their mid-level exemption, thus bringing the salary “apron” into play — maybe that’s where he’ll go.

He won’t, of course, and if LeBron signs in Cleveland — as the most recent signs seem to reveal — ‘Melo will take the Knicks money and finally start his real off-season.

What does ‘Melo decide?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.