Video: Pickup Basketball Stereotypes

#Video
08.22.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

You recognize all of them because you’ve played with all of them, or maybe you recognize yourself in one of these clichÃ©s or a couple of them, but we can all appreciate pickup basketball stereotypes. It’s summer, and you’ve been balling with these guys for the last few months. It’s time they got called out.

The old guy, the imaginary dunker, the “my bad” guy, the tall guy who only shoot’s three’s, we could go on and on. From the guys who brought you USA Basketball trick shots, come’s stereotypes: pickup basketball.

[Dude Perfect]

Which stereotypes did they miss?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSPickup basketballPlaygroundvideo

