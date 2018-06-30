Getty Image

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been considered one of the best coaches in the NBA since the Warriors won their first NBA title in nearly 40 years. After winning his third title in four years, though, Kerr will finally be paid like one of the NBA’s best coaches.

Kerr signed with the Warriors in 2014 to a five-year $25 million dollar contract, which raised more than a few eyebrows considering that he had never been an NBA head coach. Four seasons later, with three championships under his belt, it’s safe to say that Kerr has more than outperformed his contract.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Kerr will sign a contract extension that will make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.