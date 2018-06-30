Steve Kerr Is On The Verge Of Finally Being One Of The Highest Paid Coaches In The League

#Golden State Warriors
06.29.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been considered one of the best coaches in the NBA since the Warriors won their first NBA title in nearly 40 years. After winning his third title in four years, though, Kerr will finally be paid like one of the NBA’s best coaches.

Kerr signed with the Warriors in 2014 to a five-year $25 million dollar contract, which raised more than a few eyebrows considering that he had never been an NBA head coach. Four seasons later, with three championships under his belt, it’s safe to say that Kerr has more than outperformed his contract.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Kerr will sign a contract extension that will make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 10 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 10 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 13 hours ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP