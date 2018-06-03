Steve Kerr Praised LeBron James For Doing Things ‘Nobody’s Ever Done’

There may not be a person on earth who can provide as well-informed of insight into the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate than Warriors coach Steve Kerr. As it pertains to James, Kerr has coached against him in each of the last four NBA Finals and has gotten to see Cleveland’s star at his very best. Kerr was also Jordan’s teammate for several years with the Chicago Bulls and won three championships alongside him.

So when Kerr comments on the debate between who is the best basketball player of all time, it’s worth listening. Kerr was asked just that by Dennis Scott of NBATV, and while he didn’t give a direct answer, his response was still interesting.

