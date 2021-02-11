Steve Kerr had a very nice career as an NBA player and, so far, a really nice career as a head coach. During his playing days, Kerr won five rings with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs, and since making the jump to coaching, he’s lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy three times as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Not a lot of people know what it’s like to win a title, even fewer know the feeling of winning several, and being able to call yourself an eight-time champion firmly puts you in the Hall of Fame in some capacity, even if you’re only halfway to tying Ric Flair. This week, Tom Brady came really close to being on the same tier as Kerr in terms of titles won, as he picked up his seventh Super Bowl in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 thrashing of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kerr was asked about Brady winning the Lombardi Trophy yet again, and as someone who is always eager to get a joke off, he decided to throw down the gauntlet.

“Well, yeah. If Brady can get one more, then he can catch me,” Kerr said. “I’m sure that’s what he’s going for.”

Kerr’s being silly, but it is incredibly fun to imagine Brady — who has gotten to where he is in large part because of his ability to get motivated by any little slight against him — spending this entire offseason training with the singular goal of knocking Steve Kerr off his perch. There’s also a non-zero chance this is the case because of the aforementioned “any little slight” thing, so if someone could read this quote to Tom Brady just so we can get his reaction, that’d be pretty revealing.