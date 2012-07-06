Steve Nash Stars In A Number Of Short Parody Films

It is becoming a little easier to say this now that it’s been a couple of days:is a Los Angeles Laker. Nash has said the main reason he convinced the Suns to trade him to their division rival was because he wanted to be close to his children. His agent Billy Duffy explains Nash’s thinking , saying, “His intention, as related to the Suns, was if he left that they would get value, that he would have the ability as his career was winding down to come to a competitive situation. But his most important aspect was his ability to be close to his children. He’s an hour from his children. I’ve never seen him happier because of that fact alone.”

Being close to his children may be the most publicized reason he pushed the trade to LA but as The Hollywood Reporter brings up, Nash does want to focus on his production company, Meathawk, after he retires. Just by living in LA there is no doubt he will have access to Hollywood and be able to network with all of the big wigs. But is this somewhat similar to when Shaq joined the Lakers because he wanted to expand his burgeoning film career?

Based on The NOC’s “Nash, Camera, Action” series this could be the case:

Here’s Nash as Spiderman:

Nash as Batman: