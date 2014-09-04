Steven Adams Offended After Andre Iguodala Mocks “Haka” Dance

The epic “Haka” Dance New Zealand performed before getting toasted by Team USA earlier this week led to a brief spat on Twitter between Andre Iguodala and Thunder center, Steven Adams, the latter of whom is a native of New Zealand.
On Tuesday, the USA thumped New Zealand 98-71, just like they’ve thumped every other opponent in Group play, aside from the close three quarters they played against Turkey. Before the win, however, the New Zealand team performed their traditional “Haka” dance designed to intimidate opponents, but also to commemorate New Zealand’s culture.
Andre Iguodala decided to compare the traditionalist dance to the A Town stomp, from Hotlanta.
Steven Adams, a native of New Zealand, took offense on Twitter before deleting the tweet. Here’s what he wrote:
Iguodala responded, but not to offer up an apology for his xenophobia:
Iggy isn’t the first American to act boorishly during international events when the USA is competing, though as a member of the 2010 World Championship-winning USA team and the 2012 Olympic gold medal team, he should know better.
If we were Iggy, we’d think twice about going to the bucket against OKC next season. Adams has a pretty stiff jaw…
Plus, he handled a lot of grief from opponents during his rookie season, and he just shrugged and kept playing. It’s basically impossible to rattle the guy on the court.
The Warriors travel to Oklahoma City on November 23 for the first game between the two next season, so keep this brief exchange in mind.
Nice find Spencer. It is a pity that not more Americans appreciate the differences in the world, rather than trying to Americanize everything. Adams doesn’t appear to be the type to hold a grudge, but I’d like to see if he sets a particularly hard screen on Iggy next time they meet.
if ur gona b ignorant, go back to typing in code
I’m glad Adams said something. Even the cameras during the “Dance” focusing on getting a reaction from the US players was obnoxious. Sure we aren’t use to ceremonial dances in our culture, but to act like children (or worst, because most children would be more observant and curious before making fun of it) is lame…
What Andre said wasn’t that offensive, but I was more offended by the coverage of it and the talking heads trying to make light of it like they are more manly or above what it is New Zealand was displaying…go laugh in one of their faces and lets record how that plays out…
The only other culture that I know that does something similar is Samoan…not sure how related they are, but I do know Samoan’s are serious competitors and if Steven Adams is an indication New Zealand don’t produce punks in their athletes
Well said Onaje. I’ve been to NZ many times and I must admit, I love the fact they are proud of their heritage and it’s encouraged. Even kids at school learn the natives history and respect that the land they live on is still Maouri land.
I’m ashamed to see Australian culture washes over Aboriginal culture, instead of integrating with it. And if everyone embraced their native cultures and shared with the world like the NZers do, maybe we can all learn from one another.
Learn from rather than steal…Native Americans bought so much to their oppressors, yet rather than honor them, they were maligned and tucked into the folds of the overall culture only pulled out in convenience. It got so bad for Native Americans they started to classify themselves (For Census purposes mostly) as Afro-Americans to have greater access to rights and opportunities…I’d like to visit New Zealand someday. My Wife lived in Australia for a while and told me the same thing.
Americans have given the world a lot of great things. “Freedom” being one of them, but unfortunately culture doesn’t spring to mind.
Lets hope this tour of Spain will help bring appreciation of other countries/cultures to the US team and they can bring it back and integrate it into the NBA or their lives.
Damn, come to think of it. If I was earning their sort of cash, I would be travelling the world in the off-season.