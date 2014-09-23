Steven Adams Scores On Middle-Aged Man, Does LeBron’s Celebration

You’d think NBA tough guy Steven Adams would have it out for frequent Oklahoma City Thunder thwarter LeBron James. Like the rest of the basketball world, though, it appears the New Zealand is a fan of The King. Watch Adams cross-up and score on an overmatched middle-aged man and christen his “achievement” with LeBron’s signature celebration.

Of course, there’s always the chance Adams was poking fun at James, too. He certainly shouldn’t be so excited by his exploits against a defender of this caliber.

But either homage or irony, Adams is best straying from LeBron’s move in the future. Might we suggest Russell Westbrook’s three-point pistols?

