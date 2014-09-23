Steven Adams Scores On Middle-Aged Man, Does LeBron’s Celebration

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video #LeBron James
09.23.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

You’d think NBA tough guy Steven Adams would have it out for frequent Oklahoma City Thunder thwarter LeBron James. Like the rest of the basketball world, though, it appears the New Zealand is a fan of The King. Watch Adams cross-up and score on an overmatched middle-aged man and christen his “achievement” with LeBron’s signature celebration.

*Apologies for the vertically shot video. It was out of our control.

Of course, there’s always the chance Adams was poking fun at James, too. He certainly shouldn’t be so excited by his exploits against a defender of this caliber.

But either homage or irony, Adams is best straying from LeBron’s move in the future. Might we suggest Russell Westbrook’s three-point pistols?

(Video via ArDoMi Media Group)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Video#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSteven Adamsvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP