Stolen: Baron Davis’ Laptop

Just to illustrate the type of world that we’re currently living in, immediately after Baron Davis‘ laptop was stolen, B-Diddy’s lawyers sent out a letter to news outlets threatening legal action if the material is published. A copy of the letter sent to The Smoking Gun can be seen below:

The photos and videos “depict, among other things, a variety of private images of our client, his associates and his colleagues,” wrote lawyer William J. Briggs, II. Davis “had a reasonable expectation of enjoying total privacy with regard to the images.”

While we don’t know what’s on there, I don’t even know what I’d do if someone jacked my laptop…

Source: The Smoking Gun