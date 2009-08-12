Stolen: Baron Davis’ Laptop

#Los Angeles Clippers
08.12.09 9 years ago 18 Comments

Just to illustrate the type of world that we’re currently living in, immediately after Baron Davis‘ laptop was stolen, B-Diddy’s lawyers sent out a letter to news outlets threatening legal action if the material is published. A copy of the letter sent to The Smoking Gun can be seen below:

The photos and videos “depict, among other things, a variety of private images of our client, his associates and his colleagues,” wrote lawyer William J. Briggs, II. Davis “had a reasonable expectation of enjoying total privacy with regard to the images.”

While we don’t know what’s on there, I don’t even know what I’d do if someone jacked my laptop…

Source: The Smoking Gun

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSBARON DAVISDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP