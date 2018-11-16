Getty Image

Sue Bird led the Seattle Storm to a WNBA title over the summer, and now, she’ll hope to help the Denver Nuggets do the same thing. The basketball legend is joining the front office of the Denver Nuggets, the franchise announced on Friday.

Bird isn’t retiring from basketball just yet, but will help the Nuggets out in their front office. That’s great news, as Bird is one of the best to ever play and came up big for Seattle in the postseason.

The Nuggets didn’t give any details about what exactly Bird will be doing with the franchise, but she brings a wealth of basketball experience to the table. She’s played 16 seasons in the WNBA and was the Storm’s first overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft. She’s led the franchise to three titles, made 11 All-Star games and made five All-WNBA first teams in her career.