Kyrie Irving Was So Excited Sue Bird Wears His Shoes That He Had Nike Give Her ‘Whatever She Wants’

#Kyrie Irving #Nike
Associate Editor
09.08.18

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving might be at the forefront at the sneaker game right now. The Boston Celtics’ guard has some of the hottest kicks in the game, both in terms of the ways they fit, their design, and the various colorways cooked up by someone as creative as Irving. They’re not just popular among fans, as Irving’s signature shoes are frequently worn by other basketball players, too.

One player who likes having Kyries on their feet is Sue Bird, whose Seattle Storm are playing for a WNBA title against the Washington Mystics. Not only is Bird a fan of Irving’s sneakers, the Celtics star is a gigantic fan of Bird, as we learned in a piece by Matt Ellentuck of SB Nation.

Irving grew up a fan of Bird’s, and now, the two are friends and keep in touch via texts and FaceTimes. Bird is also a sneakerhead, and owns a pair of Kyries in a colorway that Irving doesn’t even have. In fact, Irving was so stoked to learn that Bird is a fan of his sneakers that he demanded Nike gave her whatever she wanted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Nike
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGNIKESue BirdWNBA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP