Suns CEO Wishes To End Homophobic Culture In The NBA

Nearly trampled on by the bright lights of a Game 7 and the primetime coverage of the good versus bad tilt in Chicago, Phoenix Suns president and CEO Rick Welts took a courageous and huge step.
In a New York Times article, Welts revealed that he is gay. After 40 years spent in the sports business, and never feeling confident or comfortable enough to come out and say it, Welts finally did.
He spoke with many people associated with the NBA, including friends David Stern, Bill Russell and Steve Nash in the weeks before making his statement, attempting to gauge what the public’s response would be.
In these meetings and in interviews with The New York Times, Mr. Welts explained that he wants to pierce the silence that envelops the subject of homosexuality in men’s team sports. He wants to be a mentor to gay people who harbor doubts about a sports career, whether on the court or in the front office. Most of all, he wants to feel whole, authentic.
“This is one of the last industries where the subject is off limits,” said Mr. Welts, who stands now as a true rarity, a man prominently employed in professional men’s team sports, willing to declare his homosexuality. “Nobody’s comfortable in engaging in a conversation.”
Dr. Richard Lapchick, the founder and director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, and the son of the basketball legend Joe Lapchick, agreed. “The fact that there’s no other man who has done this before speaks directly to how hard it must be for Rick to do this now,” he said.
Mr. Stern did not find the discussion with Mr. Welts awkward or even surprising; he had long known that his friend was gay, but never felt that he had license to broach the subject. Whatever I can do to help, the affably gruff commissioner said. He sensed the decades of anguish that had led the very private Mr. Welts to go public.
The timing was incredible. As Welts was speaking with friends and people around the sports world about his plan, Kobe Bryant was caught on television mouthing “f$%^&*@ faggot” at a ref while Grant Hill and Jared Dudley were recording a public service announcement on hate speech.
Sports are an extension of the playgrounds that we all grow up in during elementary schools, and thus the rampant use of terms such as “gay” and “faggot” around the game may never totally fade. But if people can learn to grow comfortable speaking on the topic, it will do a world of good and hopefully destroy the ignorance and fear that surrounds the issue. This extends far beyond the locker room. It isn’t just gay athletes or people working in sports who can feel trapped. There are people everywhere who feel as Welts does. And the more dialogue we have, the more comfortable people will become.
Welts says he wants to become a role model for gay people who wish to pursue careers in sports. He’s done it, and risen to the very top of his profession. Now with the podium he has, Welts is trying to bring about change.
I applaud this. Sports culture needs to catch up with the times.
Good for the nba to stepup maybe the league will get some postive pub from this.I respect the suns who stepped up and were apart of the commercial
Tim Hardaway thinks this is gay
really? call me crazy but when i was comin up if you were gay you kept that shit to your faggot ass self. Nowadays the whole nation is gettin soft and turnin feminine. I blame Drake and Justin Beiber ENTIRELY.
If you’re gay and you’re reading this, please understand that ain’t SHIT changed. If you’re in a room full of guys lookin like a sissy and actin like a girl, you’re gonna get treated as such. Whats next? National Gay day in the NBA and all players wear rainbow jerseys for home games? Sacramento gonna relocate and be the Frisco Fairies?? They puttin somethin in the babies i swear to god. Is it the hormones they put in the chickens that makes all these kids so girly nowadays?? Somethin ain’t right.
No offense to anyone.
john amaechi to make a comeback and play for the suns?
@hetero
being gay doesn’t mean you act like a woman. sure, a lot of gay guys are more feminine, or at least allow themselves to behave more feminine than a straight dude, but why exactly is that a bad thing? gay people don’t choose to be gay, so why make them act “straight?”
SHIT has changed. women have rights, “minorities” have rights, GBLT people are making huge strides in getting their rights. in regards to athletics, the whole macho man thing is not nearly what it was 10, 20 years ago.. would kobe have done that weird ass all white photo shoot thing 20 years ago? would hines ward do a dancing show 20 years ago? would mark sanchez openly admit to liking musicals?
do gay people bother you because they have the balls to express what you repress?
btw the whole, homophobes are closet homosexuals has a number of studies to back it up
[www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov]
its basically rooted in self-hatred, think uncle ruckus
now it’s time for stern to do the same and come out
this is a non story…. i dont watch basketball to figure out what the front office likes to sleep with after the game…. irrelevant media story is irrelevant
i applaud yentron’s comeback at hetero. i think it’s more ignorance than hate that drives homohobia. or even perhaps fear, as there are numerous studies showing how the most homophobic people are closet homosexuals. The stigma needs to be removed so people can just be comfortable with who they are.
@Hetero – way to hold back the human race, bro. i mean, really, you make us all so proud.
Looks like Sweeney has taken up carrying the Burton torch of relevant articles. Good stuff man, keep it up!
trade Rudy Gay to the Suns!
@sh!tfaced awesome post.
@egypt has it right. Why do we need to bring sexual preference into sports? Do we need to know what religion people are? Do we need to know what race people are?
Sports is made to escape all this crap, don’t make it an issue.
@ yentron “do gay people bother you because they have the balls to express what you repress?”
Yes every male just wants to come out and tell the world that all they really want to do black&white photoshoots with a dress on, ballroom dance, and watch musicals.
Being gay has nothing to do with sports. From the article they mention about the feeling of “being trapped” if your a gay good for you. You don’t have to prance around about it. Keep your opinions or lifestyles to yourself, to close family, and to friends where they belong. To the people who actually care. Its your preference why must you have a need to let everyone accept it?
You mentioned “their rights” what right do gay people not have? They are all under the black, women, or minority groups you have mentioned. They are all americans getting treated under the same right of the constitution as everybody else.
You have a preference about religion. You have a preference of your politics. You have a preference for your sex. Whatever your preference is, it has nothing to do with the culture of the sport of basketball…
if every man was gay, it would be the end of the human being.
so please let people be homophobic in peace.
thx
I feel like there’s a difference between “homophobic”- someone actually being afraid of gay people and maybe even saying mean things to them or about them- and someone who’s just uncomfortable with having gay guys in the locker room. Nowadays, if a player came out and said “I don’t feel right having gay guys in my locker room”, he’d be labeled as a “homophobe” and the media would hang him. That’s why this is all stupid; no one’s allowed to not like anything; you have to accept everything or you’re a terrorist.
@egypt and 2 cents: “Why do we need to bring sexual preference into sports?” Because the subject still matters to bigots. When they stop getting bent out of shape over it, it won’t be an issue.
@KeepCaliYesOn8 Dude or lady, listen to yourself. “What rights do gays not have?” Did you notice how gays are just now being allowed to openly serve in the military? How about that gay marriage is still illegal in most places? What about all the recent reports about students killing themselves because of being bullied for their sexuality? Gays (and for what it’s worth, minorities and women) still face LOTS of discrimination today. Does the rock you’re living under have internet access?
Many factors affect the culture of sports and entertainment. I agree with Sports Guy, sports is way behind in terms of GLTBQ issues, nice to see it’s finally making strides.
Last line should read: I agree with *Straight Guy
I’m both glad to see so many people here displaying some common sense about the gay issue as I am sad to see the ignorance that still reigns in so many people…
@KeepCaliYesOn8 – “a gay”? Seriously? Does anyone still speak like that?
@Hetero – you? you just make me deeply sad…
Personally, i don’t agree with that whole lifestyle at all, but playing a sport like basketball and being gay shouldn’t matter to the masses. I think it should be on the same level as religion, keep it private unless someone asks for your opinion. My question is if gay people were worried about how others felt, why wouldn’t you just keep it private to avoid being a target. Seems like alot of press is warrented over something small especially since he like 58, shouldve been delt with situation and moved on with whatever lifestyle he wanted to live.
@keepcaliyeson8
you chose your sexual orientation? at what point did you decide, ok yeah, i wanna be straight?
@Abe504
“My question is if gay people were worried about how others felt, why wouldn’t you just keep it private to avoid being a target.”
You really don’t see what’s so fundamentally wrong about that? Do you feel the need to hide who you are? Or do you value living in a world where you’re free to express your true feelings?
Nobody should be conditioned to not be themselves. For example, I’m an atheist and I fundamentally disagree with not only the hypocrisy of the Church but also the concept of faith in general, but it would never cross my mind to tell a religious friend of mine to not present himself as such. Honestly, it seems to me like such a basic pillar of living in a free society that I really don’t get how so many people oppose it…