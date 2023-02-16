kevin durant
Suns Fans Booed A Reporter For Asking Kevin Durant To Sum Up His Time With The Nets

Kevin Durant‘s introductory press conference as a member of the Phoenix Suns took place on Thursday. In a bit of a unique twist compared to other introductory pressers we’ve seen, season ticket holders got the chance to be a part of the festivities, as they were allowed to sit in the stands at the Footprint Center and welcome KD to the desert.

But still, there was business to be done for the reporters in attendance. This included ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who got the mic and wanted to have Durant sum up his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

The problem is that Suns fans didn’t seem especially happy with the Nets getting brought up, which led to some pretty loud boos ringing out from throughout the stadium.

It’s important to mention that Friedell found this extremely funny, while Durant held the mic and laughed for a second while he was waiting for the fans to stop expressing their discontent.

“It was a lot of ups and downs,” Durant said when he finally got the chance to respond, “but I loved the grind. And everybody in Brooklyn loved the grind, too. So I built a family over there. They’re always gonna be a part of my journey.”

