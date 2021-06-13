Phoenix Suns At Denver Nuggets Game 4 TV Info And Betting Lines

The Phoenix Suns are one game away from the Western Conference Finals, and at this point, it’s really hard to bet against them getting there right away. Phoenix has looked the far better team through three game against a visibly exhausted Denver Nuggets squad, opening up a 3-0 series lead and making a statement that they are, legitimately, an NBA Finals contender.

Of course, one really good way to get back in the series is to have the best player on the floor, and while Phoenix has some absolutely wonderful basketball players, none of them are the league MVP. Nikola Jokic looks gassed every night, yes, but even his bad games are marvels — in Game 3, Jokic went for 32 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists with two turnovers in a loss. Any path back for Denver runs through the big fella, and fortunately for them, he’s good enough to make magic happen.

Can Denver live to fight another day, or will Phoenix take care of business on Sunday night and punch their ticket to the conference finals? There’s only one way to find out.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, June 13; 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Suns (-10000), Nuggets (+1700)

Spread: Suns -3 (-112), Nuggets +3 (-109)

Money Line: Suns (-148), Nuggets (+120)