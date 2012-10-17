Support Breast Cancer Awareness On the Basketball Court

You/ve been seeing Point 3 on our site recently, mostly as our partner in promoting elite basketball training videos.

Today through Sunday, October 21st, they are bringing Dime readers this promotion to help support breast cancer awareness. Purchase any of their full-price Point 3 DRYV game shorts and receive the pink shooting sleeve you see in the photo for free to show your support on court.

You can buy the shorts HERE.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook