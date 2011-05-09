Swizz Beatz x Reebok Classics Kamikaze (Limited Edition)

When word broke that Swizz Beatz was teaming up with Reebok for his own sneaker, people didn’t really know what to expect. But since then, everything we’ve seen and heard – including Swizz being named the creative director of the Reebok Classics brand – has been great. With that, check out the limited edition Kamikaze, the first shoe to hit retail from the collection.

Only 84 pairs of the limited edition Kamikaze in red/grey/light grey have been produced, and each pair features a hangtag numbered from 1 to 84 that is personally signed by Swizzy. Also, each shoe box will be numbered 1 to 84 and include a Reebok “Classic R” keychain.

For those interested in copping a pair, only seven retailers in the U.S. will be carrying this shoe when it drops Friday, May 13, for a suggested retail price of $100:

– Footaction (Greenspoint Mall, 12300 North Freeway, Houston, TX)

– Sportsland/TAF UP (5401 Wentworth, Chicago, IL)

– Underground Station (50 Lower Alabama Street SW, Atlanta, GA)

– Sneaker Villa (4 S 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA)

– Sportie LA (7753 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA)

– Jimmy Jazz (442 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY)

– Dr. Jay’s (256 W 125th Street, Harlem, NY)

Also, check out Swizz Beatz giving his new kicks some love in his new video for “Everyday (Coolin’)” feat. Eve:

What do you think?

