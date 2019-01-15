Getty Image

Zion Williamson is one of, if not the, largest and strongest player in college basketball.

While certainly not the tallest, Williamson at 6’7, 290 pounds (at least his preseason list weight, he’s probably lighter now) of mostly muscle is a freight train. The current consensus No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is not someone you’d ever want to take contact from, but especially when he has a full head of steam.

Marek Dolezaj learned that lesson the hard way when he made the poor life decision, but technically correct basketball decision, to take a charge from Williamson on a fast break. Dolezaj, who is listed at 6’10, 180, stepped in front of Zion and took the full brunt of Williamson’s shoulder, getting lifted off the ground and slamming to the floor.