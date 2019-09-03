Team USA Survived An Incredible Overtime Thriller Against Turkey At The World Cup

Getty Image

The nightmare scenario nearly played out for USA Basketball on Tuesday morning in China. The Americans took on a Turkey squad that isn’t nearly as talented, but has plenty of experience playing international ball and was not intimidated taking on a squad of NBA players. But thanks in part to some horrible free throw shooting by Turkey, the Americans survived in overtime, 93-92.

Things look dire in the game’s waning moments, with the United States down by two points with 12.3 seconds left. Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers hoisted up an awkward jumper that did not go in. The United States used a small-ball group to close out the game — Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Harris, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum — and could not keep Ersan Ilyasova off the glass, leading to Ilyasova converting one of his patented tip-ins for two.

The Americans had the ball, though, and were able to get a great look for Middleton. He missed, but Mitchell and Walker were able to team up to play hero and save possession for the Americans. Mitchell was trapped, but found Tatum at the top of the key.

Tatum missed his attempt at a triple, but got fouled with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.