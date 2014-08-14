Team USA Roster, Rotation Might Be Taking Shape (UPDATE)

The withdrawals of presumptive Team USA locks Kevin Love and Blake Griffin from the 2014 FIBA World Cup were one thing. Coach Mike Krzyzewski has always preferred to utilize a nominal, athletic power forward in the Carmelo Anthony mold as opposed to more traditional big men alongside a true center, which is why the absences of Paul George and Kevin Durant loom so large. USA Basketball’s best available options to play that crucial role are gone, and the country’s most logical if less optimal replacements – Love and Griffin – never came.

UPDATE : Yahoo Sports’ Marc Spears confirmed our assumption that Davis, Curry, Rose, and Harden are basic roster locks by reporting that they will start in Saturday’s exhibition against Brazil.

While Coach K wouldn't reveal the starters,a source said Derrick Rose, Stephen Curry, James Harden & Anthony Davis likely vs Brazil w/1 TBD. — Marc J. Spears (@SpearsNBAYahoo) August 14, 2014

PREVIOUS : So the Americans find themselves in a relative state of flux as training camp re-opens in Chicago just over two weeks removed from World Cup play. But despite a seemingly never-ending player shuffle continued by last week’s addition of Rudy Gay, subtle indications from day one in the Windy City suggest Team USA’s roster and playing rotations are finally getting set.

The official USAB twitter account posted the photos below earlier today.

Take your pick… @drose and Team White or @boogiecousins and Team Blue? RT for White FAV for Blue pic.twitter.com/YxpT0t0N6j — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 14, 2014

After a great warmup session, teams talk strategy before today's scrimmage. #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/cJsm6hM1IQ — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 14, 2014

Conventional wisdom is that Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, Derrick Rose, and James Harden are locks to make the trip to Spain. It hardly seems coincidence, then, that all four players were placed on the White team for Thursday’s practice. And working under the assumption that this quartet’s presence in the left-most group is indicative of club-house leaders for Team USA’s playing rotation, the ancillary pieces fit, too.

Gay’s inclusion on the White team is extremely telling. He’s behind his peers when it comes to summer preparation, but his role on the gold medal-winning FIBA squad in 2010 is a perfect fit on this current iteration of Team USA. The same goes for Chandler Parsons. He’s a near prototypical stretch 4 for Coach K’s international strategy, and is better suited for that position than competitors Gordon Hayward and DeMar DeRozan despite notable defensive deficiencies. Without George and Durant, it appears Gay and Parsons will be asked to pick up the slack. Gay could even be a sudden starter just days after joining the team.

Rose at USA camp playing w/Harden, Curry, Gay and Davis. Looks like a starting team. — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) August 14, 2014

Kyle Korver’s presence alongside Davis, Curry, Rose, and Harden isn’t as good an indicator of his chances to make the final roster. A prevailing notion before George went down and Durant withdrew was that there wouldn’t be room on Team USA for both Korver and Klay Thompson, but this new, unfortunate reality deems that position outdated. Don’t be surprised if chairman Jerry Colangelo and Krzyzewski bring both Korver and Thompson to Spain. The placement of each player in today’s practice could be nothing more than ensuring a scrimmage between the White and Blue sides would be competitive, as Thompson is a more talented individual scorer than Korver. Team USA could count on the Golden State Warriors wing as a defensive stopper, too, and might have wanted to see how he’d fare checking a player of Harden’s caliber.

If the Core Four are roster locks and Gay, Parsons, and Korver are likely selections with Thompson just behind them, only four spots remain. It’s the backup center position that is among this team’s most hotly contested roles, and Andre Drummond’s presence on the White team confirms that belief. Previous reports had DeMarcus Cousins and Mason Plumlee outplaying the Detroit Pistons wunderkind, but today’s development could mean Drummond is back under serious consideration for Spain.

USAB could also choose to carry Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard in addition to Curry and Rose, but that’s hardly a sure thing. The young point guards might be duking it out for a backup spot, and the same can be said for DeRozan and Hayward. Defense will surely be a sticking point in awarding both battles a winner. And though Kenneth Faried appeared a Spain long-shot at training camp’s outset, the departure of so many sure-things makes his relentless energy extra appealing.

It’s pertinent to note this is all conjecture based on Twitter observations and personal analysis. USAB hasn’t even officially announced a roster spot for Davis, the only player in camp whose skills and overall impact can’t be at least partially replicated by another national team member.

But after almost three weeks of consistent turnover, Team USA might finally be taking shape. It’s not our best international basketball representation ever, but is still more than enough to bring gold back to the States. Doing so will just be more difficult than anyone anticipated before preparation officially began in mid-July.

Will Team USA win the FIBA World Cup?

