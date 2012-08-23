Tee Wolves Drop The “Ricky Tank”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.23.12 6 years ago

After having surgery to repair his torn ACL, Ricky Rubio will hopefully be the same crowd pleaser he was last year. Dimes. No-looks. Late-game miracles. He nearly had the T’Wolves in the playoffs before going down for the year. No matter what he does though, you’ll be able to rep your fandom thanks to Tee Wolves and their shirt, called the “Ricky Tank.” It’s not a very creative name, but hey, it’s a pretty dope shirt.

Available in sizes from XS to XL, the shirt – which was unveiled earlier this summer – can be bought for only $20 from the company’s online store.

Will Rubio have a better or worse year during his second season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRICKY RUBIORicky TankStyle - Kicks and GearTee WolvesTee Wolves "Ricky Tank"

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP