Thunder Rookie Terrance Ferguson Suffered A Concussion After Colliding With Steven Adams

#Oklahoma City Thunder
03.09.18 16 hours ago

Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are shorthanded on the wing for the rest of the season, with defensive ace Andre Roberson sidelined as a result of a ruptured patella tendon. In his absence, the club added veteran Corey Brewer to the mix but that — in conjunction with internal options Josh Huestis, Alex Abrines and rookie Terrance Ferguson — still leaves the team without top-flight options when compared to other playoff contenders in the West.

Then, on Thursday evening, the Thunder suffered another loss, when Ferguson collided with big man Steven Adams during the third quarter of a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERTERRANCE FERGUSON

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP