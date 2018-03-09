Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are shorthanded on the wing for the rest of the season, with defensive ace Andre Roberson sidelined as a result of a ruptured patella tendon. In his absence, the club added veteran Corey Brewer to the mix but that — in conjunction with internal options Josh Huestis, Alex Abrines and rookie Terrance Ferguson — still leaves the team without top-flight options when compared to other playoff contenders in the West.

Then, on Thursday evening, the Thunder suffered another loss, when Ferguson collided with big man Steven Adams during the third quarter of a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns.