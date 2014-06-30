High-Flying 2016 Wing, Terrance Ferguson, Shows Out At NBPA Camp

There are some high school ballers who’s highlight videos are so insane that you can’t help but get excited for them to revive the NBA’s dunk contest. While that’s putting a lot of pressure on the shoulders of teenagers, there are a small handful of guys who make that dream seem possible. The latest? Class of 2016 wing Terrance Ferguson.

Wow.

The uber-athletic Ferguson is a consensus top-10 recruit in the class of 2016 that plays for Prime Prep Academy in Dallas. As a 6-6 wing known for his limitless shooting range as much as the effortless leaping ability shown above, we’ll surely be seeing more of Ferguson in years to come. Though yet to make a college decision, Ferguson holds a lengthy offer list that includes Kansas, Florida, Texas, and many more.

Our favorite clip from the reel above? This one.

(Video via HoopMixTape)

What’s your favorite dunk of Ferguson’s?

