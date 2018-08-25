Terry Rozier Predicts The Celtics Are In For A ‘Truly Special’ Season

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics were a game away from the NBA Finals last season and the player that kept them from playing for a title is now playing in the Western Conference. Looking at the broad strokes, things are set up nicely for the Celtics to have a great 2018-19.

Terry Rozier certainly thinks so, too. Despite the many moving parts on both the Celtics roster and elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the 24-year-old point guard expects big things out of Boston in his fourth year with the team. Rozier came up big for the Celtics last season when Kyrie Irving was injured, qnd Irving coming back healthy and with no lingering issues from his knee would likely mean a reduced role for Rozier.

But Rozier says this Celtics team is special, and he’s excited about what Boston can do this year. Rozier spoke to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg at a basketball camp in Boston on Saturday and was bullish on Boston’s chances at something “special” this year.